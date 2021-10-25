Traffic alert : Head on crash closes Green Ore in both directions

Posted: 25.10.21 at 15:10 by The Editor



File photo Green Ore area Google Earth

There has unfortunately been a head-on collision on the approach to Green Ore crossroads on the A39.

The A39 at Green Acres near Wells is closed in both directions today (October 25) and is expected to be for the next two or three hours (until after five pm that is) while police sort the scene.

Suggested diversions are the B3135 and B3139.

