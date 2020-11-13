Time capsule buried at new care home in Wells

Posted: 13.11.20 at 12:40 by Tim Lethaby



A time capsule has been buried at Crandon Springs, the new care home being built on Glastonbury Road in Wells.

The home will be set to open its doors to residents in the spring. Crandon Springs is being finalised by builders currently and is set to have landscapers finish the gardens this month but the home thought that burying a time capsule reflecting on 2020 would be a really sentimental event.

The care home invited Wells nurseries Rockers and Rollers and the Tree House Day Nursery to create artwork and writings welcoming Crandon Springs into the community and expressing how 2020 has been for the children.

The children donated a wide range of pictures and even included a soft toy to place into the time capsule.

Crandon Springs care home service advisor, Bethany Chattwood, said: “This event has been all about engaging with the local community in a way that is safe and wholesome - it has been great fun for everyone.

"We had so much artwork to include in the time capsule and we loved it. Our staff and the children who helped have really got involved with the celebrations and have really enjoyed themselves.”

Before the lockdown, the home was also a den of ghoulish activity as the home’s spooky Halloween pumpkin carving competition got into full swing.

The local Wells community and staff got in to the spirit of things encouraging the local community to enter a pictures of their pumpkin carvings.

After long consideration the staff at Crandon Springs chose an entry by local boy Rudy, who was given a Halloween treat for taking part in the community event.

Bethany said: “At Crandon Springs we love an opportunity to dress up and celebrate and what better time of the year to do this than Halloween?

"We’ve had a whole range of entries from the local public, all really impressive – it was really hard to judge.”

The team at Crandon Springs also wanted to pay respects and engage with the local community for Remembrance Day.

The home acknowledges that a lot of local events have been cancelled and wanted a way to raise awareness safely.

The colleagues at Crandon Springs created a poster for the local community and young children to customise themselves.

The poster featured poppies and quoted “Lest we forget” to raise awareness. The children at Rockers and Rockers received the posters and they enjoyed learning about the history while getting creative.

Bethany said: “We work closely with the local community and felt it was such a misfortune that we couldn’t support any local remembrance events due to government guidelines.

"Our home created a way to educate the younger generation on such an important part of our history while still allowing them to get creative.”

Finally, the home is planning a virtual Christmas quiz, to take place on December 14 at noon.

The first 100 people to sign up will receive a goody box, and email [email protected] to reserve your place.

Crandon Springs is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Crandon Springs provides residential, dementia and respite care.