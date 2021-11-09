Third man is arrested in Wells murder investigation

Posted: 09.11.21 at 16:49 by Wells Nub News



The scene in South Street, Wells, earlier today

A murder investigation continues following the discovery of the body of a woman at an address in Wells on Sunday 7 November, and a third man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to the property in South Street by the ambulance service just after 2.30pm.

The Major Crime Investigation Team is leading the investigation and forensic teams remain at the property.



Formal identification has yet to take place but the woman's immediate next of kin are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers. The police have asked that the family is given privacy in their grief.

Today (Tuesday 9 November) officers have arrested a third man on suspicion of murder and have been granted a warrant of further detention by the court for two men who were arrested on Sunday night.

The police have also today made a mandatory formal referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to recent police contact with the deceased, relating to a number of matters.

Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information which could help the investigation to get in touch, especially with any CCTV, dashcam or phone footage of South Street over the weekend.

Anyone can call 101 and give the reference 5221261875. Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555111.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Sharon Baker said: "Our thoughts are with the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one. A terrible tragedy has touched our community and we're working hard to bring those responsible to justice.

"We understand people may have concerns and we’ll be maintaining our uniformed presence in the area in the coming days. Please, do speak to the neighbourhood team or pass on any information you may have by calling 101."

