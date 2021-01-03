These are all the major roadworks schemes taking place in the Wells area in 2021

Posted: 03.01.21 at 13:59 by Daniel Mumby - Local Democracy Reporter



The A39 Bristol Hill will be closed this month (Photo: Google Street View)

Roads in and around Wells will have more than their fair share of roadworks in 2021.

Somerset County Council maintains a rolling list of all roadworks taking place in the county on its dedicated Travel Somerset portal.

Some roadworks will involve only minor incursion on the carriageway, or will entail temporary traffic lights.

Others, however, will involve lengthy diversions for both large and small vehicles, meaning motorists will have to plan more times for their regular journeys.

Here are all the new roadworks planned in the Wells area in the next 12 months which will involve some form of diversion for motorists.

PLEASE NOTE: all of the information below is sourced from the council’s Travel Somerset website. It is correct as of December 15, 2020, and all details are subject to change.

Please note this list does not include ongoing roadworks which began in 2020.

January 4-8: Silver Street in Wells will be closed to allow Truespeed Communications to lay new fibreoptic cables. A diversion route for these roadworks has not yet been published.

January 4-15: Milton Lane in Wells will be closed to allow Truespeed Communications to install new fibreoptic cabling. A diversion route for these roadworks has not yet been published.

January 10-14: Cathedral Green and St Andrew’s Road in Wells will be closed for filming by The Forge Entertainment. A diversion route for these roadworks has not yet been published.

January 11-21: the A39 Bristol Hill in Wells will be closed to allow Somerset County Council to remove trees as part of a campaign against ash dieback on the Mendip Hills. Traffic will be diverted along New Street, The Liberty, the B3139 St Thomas Street/Bath Road and Haydon Drove.

January 11-March 26: Priory Road in Wells will be closed to allow Wales and West Utilities to install new gas mains. Traffic will be diverted along Princes Road, Tucker Street and the A371 Strawberry Way.

January 19: Tellis Lane in Binegar will be closed to allow Centurion Site Services to examine a disused structure. Traffic will be diverted along Station Road, Turner’s Court Lane and King’s Lane.

January 25-February 2: the B3114 Chapel Hill and Dudwell Hill in Bathway will be closed in two phases to allow Truespeed Communications to install new fibreoptic cabling. Traffic will be diverted along the A39 Bristol Road, the B3135 Roemead Road and the B3139 Bath Road.

January 27-29: Old Frome Road in Masbury will will be closed to all BT to replace existing telegraph poles. Traffic will be diverted along the A37, the B3135 Roemead Road and the B3139 Bath Road.

February 8-19: Peace Close Lane in West Horrington will be closed to allow Truespeed Communications to install new fibreoptic cabling. A diversion route for these roadworks has not yet been published.

February 22-26: Old Wells Road in Shepton Mallet will be closed to allow Bristol Water to replace lead pipes. Traffic will be dlverted along Worminster Batch, Lower Westholme Road, the A361 and the B3136.

February 22-26: Veal Lane in East Horrington will be closed to allow Truespeed Communications to install new fibreoptic cabling. Traffic will be diverted along the B3139 Bath Road and Old Frome Road.

