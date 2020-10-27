Wells residents urged to check if they are eligible for an energy efficiency grant or loan

Posted: 27.10.20 at 09:15 by Mendip District Council



With winter here and the clocks going back it's a timely reminder to apply for a grant or loan to save energy and money.

Many landlords, tenants and homeowners could be wasting money simply because their property isn't well insulated and needs improvement.

Mendip District Council's housing team are encouraging residents to check if they are eligible and apply now for financial assistance to help keep their home safer and warmer.

The team work to prevent homelessness, maintain housing standards and help people, particularly vulnerable residents, to stay living independently in their homes.

Cllr Richard Pinnock, portfolio holder for housing services and governance, said: "Financial help is available and we urge residents to visit our website for details of the different grants, loans and advice out there.

"Our aim is that as many people as possible have a warm and safe place they can call home."

Here are just some the grants and loans available from the council:

- Free Energy Performance Certificates (EPC): £100 available towards getting an EPC. This shows residents their current and potential energy rating as well as listing works to improve the property.

- EPC of D or lower: £500 available towards energy improvement works to improve the EPC rating. Up to £1,000 for landlords where the tenant is on qualifying benefits.

- Safer Homes Grant: homeowners can access grants of up to £10,000 towards essential works to their homes including energy efficiency improvements. Available to home owners on a means tested benefit or low income and considered vulnerable.

- Lendology Loans: up to £25,000 available towards works including renewable energy solutions.

- Green Homes Grant: a national scheme whereby any homeowner or landlord can apply for vouchers for green home improvements where the government will fund two-thirds of the cost of eligible works, up to £5,000. Low income households will be eligible for up to 100 per cent government funding up to £10,000. Residents must redeem the voucher and ensure improvements are completed by March 31 2021.

For information on grants and loans visit: www.mendip.gov.uk/financialassistance.

You can contact the Private Sector Housing Team on 0300 303 8588 or email: [email protected]

To save energy and money you can take a look at Mendip's Home Energy Checklist pages: www.mendip.gov.uk/energyefficiency