The Winter Solstice : Plan your A303 journeys ahead of Stonehenge event say Highways

Posted: 20.12.21 at 11:30



Photo by Ankit Sood on Unsplash

National Highways is advising motorists to plan their journeys along the A303 ahead of this week’s Winter Solstice at Stonehenge.

Subject to changes in public health advice and Government guidance, Stonehenge will be open to solstice visitors on the morning of Wednesday, 22 December, although English Heritage will be livestreaming the sunrise and, with limited parking on site, they are also urging visitors to use public transport.

The Monument Field will be opened at approximately 7.45am, dependent on light levels, and will close at 10am.

To assist the flow of traffic both before and after the event, a 40mph speed limit will be in place on the A303 between the Countess roundabout and Longbarrow roundabout, with the lay-bys closed in between.

Gareth Price, National Highways’ Emergency Planning Officer for the South West, said: “As we have done for previous solstice events, traffic management will be in place for safety and to keep disruption to a minimum, and we advise all road users to check our traffic and travel information channels, plan their journeys and allow plenty of time.”

Drivers can obtain up-to-the-minute travel information by following @HighwaysSWEST on Twitter, by accessing the website: www.trafficengland.com or by phoning the National Highways Information Line on 0300 123 5000.

And for more information on this year’s winter solstice go to the English Heritage site

