Wells Festival of Literature draws to a close, but you can still watch all the events online

Posted: 22.10.21 at 11:51 by Liz Bowskill



The finale of this year’s gloriously successful Wells Festival of Literature is upon us.

However, don’t worry if you have missed your favourite author, as you can still catch up and watch online.

All the brilliant and inspirational speakers are still available to watch at your leisure. Simply go to the website www.wellsfestivalofliterature.org.uk and choose the event you would like to watch, then click the Watch Back button.

All events are free to view, but the festival would be really grateful to receive a donation. The festival is run entirely by volunteers and all money made is spent in state schools in the wider community.

Writers and poets visit the schools to inspire our young people and participants often receive free books as well. Events are put on to encourage a love of literature in our youngsters.

Tickets are available for events on Saturday and these can be purchased on the door at Cedars Hall.

Learn to make delicious desserts and different barbecues with Rukmini Iyer, or discover how we make memories and how memories make us with Veronica O’Keane.

On a historical note Jonathan Dimbleby explores how Hitler lost the war, or you can experience life on the run for a Nazi, Otto von Wächter, through Philippe Sands’ true account. Look at the website for more details and the times of these talks.

Jemma Wadham’s talk on the consequences that melting ice rivers will have on humanity will be live-streamed from the Arctic.

Also only available on live-streaming will be the grand finale of the festival as Gyles Brandreth is sold out.

He will be telling the fascinating tales of his early life and talking about his relationship with his father from his autobiography The Odd Boy Out. To watch the live-streamed events you will need to go to the website and register.

