The latest Wells obituaries November 23 2021

HIGGS, Trevor Gordon, passed peacefully away at home on November 6th 2021, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of Pat, dad to Debbie and Jackie, grandad to James, Richard, Victoria and Callum and great-grandfather to Delsie, Lydia and Oscar. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

