The latest Wells obituaries August 31 2021

Posted: 31.08.21 at 13:15 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

ALLEN, Lucy, passed away peacefully on 4th August 2021 at the Bristol Royal Infirmary. Funeral service was held at St Thomas's Church, Wells, on Wednesday 25th August.

As a local online newspaper seeking to be at the heart of the Wells community, we realise the importance of obituaries as a key part of the service.

That is why we now bring you all the latest obituaries and death notices from Wells and the surrounding area.

Click here for the Wells Obituaries page.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Bright future for Wells Rugby Club after floodlights boost

Read more... Wells Rugby Club is looking forward to a bright future after receiving a grant towards floodlight improvements. The Charter Way club has scored £1...

Upcoming Wells Event... Bristol Suspensions with Hetta Falzon The Bristol Suspensions, based at Bristol University, are reigning UK A Cappella champions. The group is renowned for its electric performance, sli...



Event