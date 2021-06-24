Gyles Brandreth is to be the speaker for the finale of this year’s Wells Festival of Literature

Posted: 24.06.21 at 13:26 by Liz Bowskill



Gyles Brandreth author of The Odd Boy Out

It has been announced that Gyles Brandreth will be the closing speaker at this year’s Wells Festival of Literature.

This erstwhile politician turned writer, actor, broadcaster and all round entertainer has become a household name. Gyles will also be speaking about his recently published autobiography The Odd Boy Out.

Apart from his political career, Gyles has made numerous television appearances, including a role in Dr Who and is currently appearing in Celebrity Gogglebox, radio broadcasts, taking part in such favourites as Just a Minute and Call My Bluff, has written biographies, books on grammar and correct English, books on the royals, scripts for television programmes, a stage show and has published his own diaries.

He is also an acclaimed after-dinner speaker who featured in The Guinness Book of Records for the longest after-dinner speech, which lasted 12-and-a-half hours!

Gyles’ interests also extend to several charities which he supports, most notably the National Playing Fields Association, now known as Fields in Trust, where he worked with Prince Phillip.

Gyles will be entertaining the audience at Cedars Hall in Wells with anecdotes from his colourful career as well as talking about his long-awaited autobiography The Odd Boy Out.

In his autobiography Gyles brings all his flamboyant prose, for which he is so well known, to describe growing up and coming of age in post war Britain.

His inimitable style presents the reader with a witty account of ordinary family life, together with enthralling tales about meeting princes and presidents, exploring the sex clubs of Copenhagen and the experience of visiting death row in America.

His autobiography is about so much more than Gyles Brandreth, as it paints a picture of politics, the media, swinging London and stage and screen from Laurence Olivier to Twiggy.

His appearance will be part of the Wells Festival of Literature, which runs from Friday October 15 to Saturday October 23.

All events are scheduled to take place at Cedars Hall in Wells and will follow government guidelines.

At the moment the organisers are planning for all speakers to appear live at Cedars Hall, with additional access via live-streaming for those who are unable to attend in person.

The full Festival programme will be announced in August, with tickets going on sale on Monday September 6.

Become a Friend of the Festival and take advantage of priority booking which opens on Tuesday August 31.

For all information about becoming a friend, events and booking, visit the website www.wellsfestivalofliterature.org.uk.

The festival is a non-profit making organisation and its aim is to fund programmes in local state schools to foster a love of literature, reading and writing.

It is therefore very fitting that its closing speaker, Gyles Brandreth, is well known for his love of the English language and was a member of Trevor McDonald’s Better English campaign and, as a lifelong fan of Scrabble, he founded the National Scrabble Championships.

