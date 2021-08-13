The Big South West Cream Tea is coming to Wells

Posted: 13.08.21 at 14:03 by Kylie Gallagher



Children's Hospice South West like to invite residents and businesses in Wells, to join their local children's hospice Charlton Farm for its 30th Anniversary celebrations, in the tastiest way possible, by hosting your own cream tea with family and friends.

Enjoy a great British classic at home, the park or even virtually and help to raise vital funds for local families, one scone at a time!

A spokesperson said: "We've got everything ready for you, from invites to recipes, so let us know you're taking part and we will send you everything you need!

"Get your free fundraising pack today and take part anytime to suit you, just let us know when!"

