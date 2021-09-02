Wells area events: Actor Martin Clunes helps festival bring a smile to the end of summer

Posted: 02.09.21 at 14:28 by Bath and West Country Festival



Actor Martin Clunes on the quadbike The Jelly Roll Jazz Band The Bath and West Team

After 18 tumultuous months, more than 25,000 visitors at the Bath and West Country Festival, held near Shepton Mallet, last weekend had a hundred reasons to smile and look forward to the future.

The unique event featured many elements of the Royal Bath and West Show, such as the Main Ring, Main Lawn, Woodland and Countryside Arena, and Food and Drink Hall; and organisers introduced new elements such as Lakeside Farm, Canine Corner, and one of the highlights of the festival – The Greenwood Stage.

The many acts which performed on the stage and elsewhere in the showground throughout the three days, such as The Leylines, Blues Brothers tribute band Blues Others; and five-piece covers band Livewired gave the event a true festival vibe, aided by the retro and Spanish street food, pizza, and curry on offer at the many stalls.

The sunny weather added to the festival feel, and the Greenwood Stage was especially busy on Friday and Saturday evening with visitors eating, dancing and enjoying themselves after so many months of lockdown.

As always there were some well-known faces among the crowd including MP Rebecca Pow, NFU president Minette Batters and, in a situation you would not expect to find him in, actor Martin Clunes on the back of a quadbike in the Main Ring with the Paul Hannam Stunt Show.

Everyone involved with the festival, from visitors to traders, performers to competitors, stewards and Bath and West staff, welcomed the event and agreed that it was a success.

The Jelly Roll Jazz Band

Alan Lyons, head of shows, said: “On behalf of everyone at the Bath and West, I would like to thank all those who purchased tickets for the Bath and West Country Festival 2021, particularly after a very challenging 18 months.

"The money from people’s tickets allows the Bath and West Society to continue to support their charitable objectives, which includes awarding grants and scholarships for the promotion of agriculture and rural crafts.”

There is no rest for the hard-working team at the Bath and West though - their attention now turns to the Dairy Show on October 6, before preparations begin for the return of the Royal Bath and West Show from June 2 to 4 2022.

