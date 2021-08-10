City of Wells Almshouses welcome new CEO

Posted: 10.08.21 at 10:06 by Caroline Tollworthy



us on Facebook

Dr Martin Thomas

The City of Wells Almshouses (CWA) has welcomed its new CEO, the Rev Dr Martin Thomas, to the organisation.

Dr Thomas recently worked in a south London parish where he partnered a tenant-led housing association with a stock of 8,000 properties.

He has a wealth of experience in caring for listed buildings and has successfully delivered large-scale projects including the redevelopment of a church in Fulham with the construction of a three-storey community centre and an enabling project building ten flats.

Married with two small children, the family moved here in 2020 and are happily settled. Martin occasionally sings at the cathedral as a tenor deputy.

He said: "I am really delighted to be joining CWA at this time and I look forward to helping to shape its vision for the future.

"This is an exciting time to become involved in creating the best possible housing solutions for current and future residents of the almshouses and I look forward to working with key stakeholders in the city and above all, with the residents, to build a strong and happy future for the charity."

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Kanda Bongo Man Kanda Bongo Man was born in Inongo, Democratic Republic of the Congo. The musician who single-handedly gave the world the infectious Kwasa Kwasa da...



Event