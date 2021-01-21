Thank you Wells! We're getting around 22,000 page views a month! Now we're looking for business sponsors

Posted: 21.01.21 at 14:27 by Tim Lethaby



Thank you to the huge number of people who read our stories and have listed their services on our online newspaper over the past year.

In 2020, Wells Nub News averaged 22,000 page visits a month and last week alone, the figure was more than 7,500.

And these were stories about the Wells area, and relevant to the residents who live in our city and the surrounding villages.

At Wells Nub News, our motto is Your City In Your Pocket. We aim to be your one-stop-shop for all things Wells: positive community news, detailed reports, what’s on; property, jobs and classified listings.

We are also compiling an A-Z of the businesses, charities and groups in Wells. It’s our way of giving them a free promotional boost, and several companies and professionals are displaying their services on our Local List.

We are on Facebook and Twitter and across these social media pages we have amassed more than 1,600 followers.

Across the country, Nub News is in 55 towns, having launched less than two years ago in January 2019. We are a fast growing journalism network, giving readers a great user experience without any invasive adverts.

Wells Nub News is now looking for community-minded sponsors who want to reach a highly engaged targeted audience.

Sponsors in our other towns include solicitors, care homes, care-at-home, garden centres, estate agents and restaurants. We have excellent customer references.

We have different sections of the site that can be sponsored.

If you are interested in making your company's name visible to thousands locally, please get in touch with our chief executive Karl Hancock, email [email protected]

