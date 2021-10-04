Tense wait for Wells hopefuls as Mendip’s Communities and Eco funds close

Posted: 04.10.21 at 12:28 by Mendip District Council



Mendip councillors with CF and CEEF boards

A final flurry of applications for Mendip’s Communities Fund and Climate and Ecological Emergency Fund were received, as the deadline finally expired.



Up to 100 hopefuls in total applied for grant help to get their community or eco projects off the ground.

The pots of money combined came to £400,000 and a panel will now sit to consider each entry and decide how to allocate the funds to deserving causes.



Cllr Ros Wyke, leader of Mendip District Council, said: “We’ve had so much interest.

"I would like to thank all those organisations who took the time to draft and submit their applications for the Communities and the Eco funding.



“The entries have been exciting and creative, proving there is talent out there and a real desire to move forward in our district.



“These monies were designed to support our communities and environmental groups as they recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic.



“The funding will allow the selected organisations to come together and work on projects that will benefit the whole area, and will contribute to the council’s own aims - to make Mendip a fairer, greener and more vibrant place.”



Voluntary, community, not-for-profit organisations, plus city, town, and parish councils were invited to apply for the grants, which were launched in June.

Projects designed to enhance Mendip’s resilience and wellbeing post-pandemic, as well as fighting climate change, were encouraged by the council. The closing date was September 30.

