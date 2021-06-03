Talking about the Bishop's Barn - inside the barn

Posted: 03.06.21 at 18:26 by Philip Welch



The Bishop's Barn on the edge of the Wells Recreation Ground

An informal public meeting on how best to use the Bishop’s Barn when it is returned to Wells control by Mendip District Council will be held at 6pm on Wednesday, June 9.

The idea is to share ideas and the meeting, which is organised by Wells City Council, will take place in the barn itself.

Members of public need to register their attendance in advance, due to Covid regulations and social distancing, by emailing [email protected] or phoning Wells Town Hall on 01749 673091.

The Bishop’s Barn and Recreation Ground were given to the people of Wells in late Victorian times by the Bishop of Bath and Wells. Then transferred to Mendip in 1974.

In March this year Mendip agreed to return them to Wells City Council and this is expected to happen in the summer.

