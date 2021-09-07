Sun shines on final Little eat: Festival this summer, held in Wells

Posted: 07.09.21 at 12:35 by Mendip District Council



The Crepe Cart Stone's Cider Wells Little eat: Festival

The final in the Little eat: Festival series in Mendip was enjoyed by all at Wells Cathedral Green, this weekend.

The weather was glorious for the many traders who set up stalls in the city and shared their local produce with residents and visitors alike.

Cllr Lucie Taylor-Hood, Mendip district councillor for Wookey and St Cuthbert Out West, attended the food festival.

She said: “It was a real pleasure to join the crowds of Wells and sample some of the food and drink from local producers.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my visit – what a beautiful setting too, on Wells Cathedral Green.

“Well done to everyone involved for their efforts. The food festival has certainly had a fantastic run in Mendip this summer.”

Stone's Cider

Mendip District Council commissioned the fresh food festivals using monies from the European Regional Development Fund to help bring back footfall to the district's towns and city, following the Covid crisis.

The free to attend event, showcased previously in Street, Glastonbury and Shepton Mallet this summer, was created by the multi award-winning eat:Festivals duo, Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds.

Sarah said: "We want to extend our thanks to Wells Cathedral for granting us permission to use the Green.

"And to Mendip District Council for all their support, help and enthusiasm in enabling us to deliver the Little eat: Festivals across the district.

“Thanks also of course to our amazing traders whose fabulous goods tempted people back to their towns and city again with the promise of fun, great food and friendship. We had a ball."

Event