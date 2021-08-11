Students from Wells and Chewton Mendip reflect on results day and look to the future

Posted: 11.08.21 at 12:51 by Tim Lethaby



Students from Wells and Chewton Mendip have reflected on their grades after results day and are now looking to the future.

Isaac Day, from Wells, went to Strode College in Street and received three A* grades in his A-levels, in Maths, Computer Science and Physics.



Previously a student at Wells Blue School, Isaac is planning to study Computer Science at the University of Southampton.

He said: “I am pleased and surprised at the same time, but I knew I was going to get a good grade.

"Strode's teaching suited me, I liked being pushed by teachers to reach my highest potential.

"Choosing to attend Strode changed my entire career path, since Strode offered the A-level course in Computer Science I wanted and finally achieved.”

Abbie Palmer, from Chewton Mendip, also attended Strode, and achieved the grades D*D* in her Level 3 Diploma in Travel and Tourism, and D*D in a Level 3 Diploma in Hospitality.

She previously went to Somervale School, in Midsomer Norton, and she wants to become a cabin crew member, but due to the uncertainty from the pandemic, plans to take a gap year continuing being a trampoline coach at Dragonfly Leisure, Writhlington, and waitressing.

Abbie said: “I feel really fortunate to achieve these results.

"It has been hard going and I have really struggled mentally and physically during the pandemic.

"I am dyslexic and have epilepsy, so it was hard going for me spending a lot of time using a screen.

"But the college were very supportive and provided extra time for lessons on site with a learning support assistant – I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

