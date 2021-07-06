Students at Wells Blue School isolating after two positive Covid-19 cases in Year 8

Posted: 06.07.21 at 12:33 by Wells Nub News



The Blue School in Wells (Photo: Google Maps)

Students at the Blue School in Wells are isolating after two positive Covid-19 cases involving pupils in Year 8.

In a letter to parent today (July 6), head teacher Mark Woodlock confirmed the two coronavirus cases but said that only one of the students involved has had contact with other students in the 48 hours before their positive test.

Mr Woodlock said: "The first individual tested positive on Monday morning (by home Lateral Flow test), confirmed this morning by a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test.

"As they were not symptomatic and had not had contact with other students in the 48 hours prior to their positive test, there is no need for students to isolate as a result of this positive case.

"The second individual has had a positive LFD (home) test and is symptomatic. That means that a PCR test now is being taken and all contacts of the individual have been asked to isolate until we know the result of the PCR test.

"If the PCR result is negative, those students will be allowed to end their isolation and come back

into school. If the PCR test is positive, then those students will need to isolate for 10 days.

"If we have not contacted you directly, then your child is not regarded as a contact and can remain in school. This includes siblings of the students in Year 8 who are isolating."

Common symptoms

Mr Woodlock asked all parents to remain vigilant about the possibility of symptoms arising in any students.

He said: "The most common symptoms of coronavirus are recent onset of a new continuous cough, a high temperature, or a loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell (anosmia).

"We are aware of other symptoms with regard to the Delta variant, such as symptoms that are similar to a common cold.

"If your child does develop symptoms, then please do request a test and inform the school immediately.

"If you are in doubt, please contact the school and we will support you with the advice on what should be done.

"I appreciate that this may be disconcerting news and we will do all that we can to provide whatever reassurance is necessary. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or concerns."

