Student from Wells Blue School wins company's Christmas card design competition

Posted: 08.11.20 at 14:27 by Tim Lethaby



Eva's winning card design Luke's winning Christmas card design The entries into the Melhuish and Saunders competition

A student from the Blue School in Wells has won her age group in the competition to design the company Christmas card for Glastonbury building contractors Melhuish and Saunders.

Student Eva took first prize in the category for youngsters aged between 11 and 16, and she has won a £25 shopping voucher for herself, and a £50 voucher for the school to spend on essential items.

The winner of the category for children aged five to 10 was Luke, a pupil at Brookside Academy in Street, with Melhuish and Saunders using the designs from both winners for their cards this year.

In second place in the two categories were Keria from Walton Primary School and Leila from Baltonsborough Primary School.

There were so many entries that Melhuish and Saunders also awarded prizes for third place, which went to Maya from Brookside Academy and Kayleigh from Avalon School in Street.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We really had our work cut out for us, we had some amazing designs here.

Luke's winning Christmas card design

"Everyone made a fantastic effort, it was a hard decision to make. Thank you everyone who took part."