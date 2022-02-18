St Thomas Church spire topples and roof blows off at Blue School during Storm Eunice

Posted: 18.02.22 at 14:53 by Emma Dance



St Thomas church - minus the spire

The spire of St Thomas church has been blown off by Storm Eunice.

Nearby resident Steve Day captured video of the spire toppling, then falling to the ground and has shared it on his Twitter account here

The spire landed on the ground next to the church. People on social media are comparing it to the scene in Hot Fuzz where Adam Buxton's character, Tim Messenger, was killed when a Neighbourhood Watch member pushed a bit of masonry from the top of the tower.

Fortunately no-one was hurt on this occasion however.

There have also been reports that a roof has been blown off a building at Wells Blue School.

