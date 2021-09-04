Spaces still available for Wells students on barbering, beauty and hairdressing courses

Posted: 04.09.21 at 12:54 by Tim Lethaby



If you live in Wells and are still looking for a course to take this year or are not sure on your next move, it’s not too late to apply to study Barbering, Beauty or Hairdressing.

Also, with many adult learners eligible for financial support with their tuition fees and essential course costs including childcare on some courses, now is the time to start.

All of these five courses at Strode College in Street start in September, but enrolments are being accepted for them up to September 30.

For more details about the courses available, you can visit the courses section of the Strode website here.

Alternatively, you can visit the specific website page below listed within the course description.

The college has a long track record of outstanding results and year after year, the achievement of its students places the college in the top 10 per cent nationally according to the ALP system that compares the progress of students in schools and colleges across the country.

Barbering (Diploma - Level 2)

This qualification is aimed at anyone who wishes to focus on a formal barbering qualification. No previous experience is necessary.

It will cover both traditional and modern barbering techniques. Units include consultation, shampoo and conditioning, cut men’s hair, cut men’s facial hair and styling men’s hair.

Professional barbershop uniform and a barbering kit is required for this course, the cost of which is included in the course fee.

For more details, visit the course page here.

Women's Hairdressing (Diploma - Level 2)

This is an intermediate vocational course, so no previous experience is necessary.

The course focuses on the development of a broad range of hairdressing skills and knowledge. Topics include all of the foundation skills such as shampooing and conditioning, cutting, styling, colouring and perming. Alongside this you will also learn the importance of health and safety, and working with clients and colleagues to provide professional hairdressing services.

Assessment will be in the form of graded practical assessments on clients in our professional hairdressing salon, alongside written exams for each of the units. Home study and full attendance is essential for successful completion of the course.

For more details, visit the course page here.

Women's Hairdressing (Diploma - Level 3)

This course is aimed at newly-qualified hairdressers or hairdressers who wish to refresh their existing skills.

It will provide advanced skill development in the following topics: advanced cutting and styling, colour and colour correction including techniques such as balayage and combining a range of techniques and processes.

All units are assessed and graded through observation of practical work on clients in our professional salon and online exams for each unit. Home study, full attendance and independent research is essential for success on this course.

For more details, visit the course page here.

Beauty Therapy (Diploma - Full Level 3)

This professional course is designed for newly-qualified beauty therapists who wish to develop their skills further or for any therapist wishing to return to the industry and update their existing skills.

The course will focus on up to date commercial treatments such as tanning, female waxing, lash extensions and body massage and advanced facial treatments. You will be assessed by graded observations and online exams for each unit.

Full attendance and home study is essential to be successful on this course. Achievement of Beauty Therapy Level 2 is necessary for progression onto this course. This course would also be useful to refresh your skills if you are returning to the beauty industry.

For more details, visit the course page here.

Beauty Therapy Services (Diploma - Level 2)

This is a specialist professional qualification. No previous experience is necessary. The course is designed to develop your skills, understanding and knowledge to perform professional treatments on clients in the following topics: facials, make up, waxing, manicure, pedicure and eye treatments.

Additional topics focus on the skills required to work with clients and colleagues such as reception duties and complying with health and safety.

You will be assessed by graded assessments and online exams for each unit. Home study and full attendance is required to ensure success on this course.

For more details, visit the course page here.

