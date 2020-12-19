SOUP grant-funding lunch in Wells to relaunch after Covid cancels next event

Posted: 19.12.20 at 12:08 by Philip Welch



The winners of a previous SOUP Ross Young

You won't be surprised to learn that the Wells SOUP grant-funding lunch planned for Saturday, January 9, has had to be postponed because of Covid restrictions on large gatherings.

SOUP has raised money for more than 60 good causes and hopes to relaunch at 1pm on Saturday, April 17 in its usual venue – the Connect Centre.

The four charities that will be telling their stories and going away with money are: Wells and District Neighbourhood Watch, St John Ambulance Wells, Children’s World and Mendip Fibromalgia Support Group.

“We’ve been through really frustrating times with this wretched virus but hopefully there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Ross Young who organises SOUP.

“But we are delighted that Probusiness Accountants of Chamberlain Street in Wells have again generously agreed to support the event with a donation of £350.

"We are hugely grateful to them and for everyone’s support, and hope that April will see the beginning of an exciting new SOUP era.”