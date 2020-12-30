Somerset in Tier 4 - what are the new rules for Wells?

Posted: 30.12.20 at 15:38 by Tim Lethaby



New coronavirus restrictions come into place on December 31

The tiers have been reviewed for restrictions to keep the coronavirus pandemic in check, and Somerset has been move up to Tier 4.

This means that Wells will be subject to Stay at Home restrictions from 12.01am on December 31.

Tier 4: Stay at Home means that non-essential retail must close.

In Tier 4, people cannot meet indoors with anyone outside their household or support bubble. However, they may socialise in public outdoor spaces with their household, support or childcare bubble, or with one other person.

Public outdoor spaces include:

• parks, beaches, countryside accessible to the public, forests

• public gardens (whether or not you pay to enter them)

• allotments

• the grounds of a heritage site

• outdoor sports courts and facilities

• playgrounds

Children under five, and up to two carers for a disabled person, are not counted towards the total number of people.

In general, people must not leave their home or garden without a ‘reasonable excuse’.

'Reasonable excuses' include:

• Going to work or to perform voluntary services if you cannot work from home.

• Shopping for essential supplies

• Picking up takeaways or click-and-collect orders

• Accessing critical public services

• Going to school or any other necessary supervised activities for children

• Providing informal childcare or care for vulnerable people

• Visiting outdoor spaces or sports facilities for exercise.

• Getting a Covid-19 test

• Honouring medical appointments

• Being with someone who is giving birth

• Avoiding injury or illness or to escape the risk of harm

• Visiting someone who is dying

• Visiting a place of communal worship

People under Tier 4 restrictions may not travel outside of their area unless they are going to work, school, hospital, medical appointments or to fulfil caring obligations. People may also visit and stay overnight with members of their support bubble.

Those breaking the restrictions may be subject to fixed penalty notices. Beginning at £200 for a first offence, these can range up to £10,000 for an illegal gathering of more than 30 people.

