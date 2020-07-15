Senior Somerset Coroner concludes with Indefinite Adjournment pronouncement into stabbing of Wells man

Posted: 15.07.20 at 11:02 by The Editor



The Senior Coroner for Somerset has effectively brought to a close any further investigations into the tragic death of a man stabbed in Wells last year.

Mr Tony Williams recorded an Indefinite Adjournment of the inquest into the death of Jonathan Roper of Everett Close in Wells.

The death of Mr Roper, who was 34 years old shocked the Wells community and police initially arrested seven men and three women, all from Somerset.

On January 28 this year a man who was accused of fatally stabbing him with a machete was found not guilty at Bristol Crown Court.

The police have told Nub News: "The jury heard the evidence presented in court and we must respect their decision. There are no other lines of enquiry to be followed. We continue to offer support to Jonathan’s family, and extend our sympathy at this difficult time."

With full agreement of Jonathan's family the coroner today (July 15) recorded the full postmortem into details about Jonathan's death.

Mr Williams confirmed that Jonathan Paul Roper, who had been confirmed dead on March 23 2019 at Wookey Hall Road, had, according to Home Office pathologist Dr Russell Delaney, suffered a stab wound to the abdomen.

He added that Mr Roper, who was born on March 31 1984 in Taunton, was a single man.

Declaring that he was assured that the " facts of the death have been adequately aired in public, " the coroner pronounced an Indefinite Adjournment ruling.

The coroner had earlier explained to Nub News that where there has previously been a criminal hearing held in open court then it is entirely in his discretion as to whether or not a full inquest hearing should take place. He need only resume the inquest if there is sufficient reason to do so ; it is unusual for an inquest to be resumed if there has been a substantive hearing about the death in the Crown Court.

