Save the date Wells : Royal Bath & West Show 2022 tickets now on sale

After an absence of two years the Royal Bath & West Show will return in 2022, and tickets are now on sale for this much-anticipated event.

Coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend (2nd-4th June), the organisers have listened to the views of previous visitors and are bringing back the hugely popular Paul Hannam Stunt Show and Pawsability Dog Agility Display, as well as Lakeside Farm. Also making a welcome return is the Pilton Tent, with the opportunity to camp on-site.

Another attraction making its full launch in 2022 is The Great British Kitchen. Originally planned for the 2020 show, The Great British Kitchen is situated within the Theatre and features a fully-functional demonstration kitchen on the stage. An exciting line-up of chefs is being planned, to provide demonstrations throughout the three-day event.

With all this already in place, and much more to come, tickets to the Royal Bath & West Show make an ideal Christmas gift for those who appreciate ‘experiential’ presents.

Alan Lyons, Head of Shows, said “We’re really excited about 2022, as it will be our first full Royal Bath & West Show since 2019. We are proud to say that in the challenging climate of 2021 we still managed to deliver three shows, and we can’t wait to bring our flagship event back next year.”

Tickets are on sale now

