Road near Wells partially blocked following crash at accident blackspot crossroads

The crash has happened where the B3139 meets the B3135 (Photo: Google Street View)

A crash at a notorious accident blackspot crossroads near Wells is partially blocking the road this morning (June 19).

The collision happened at about 9.45am at the junction of the B3139 and the B3135 just outside of Wells, known locally as Burnt Wood Crossroads or Whitnell Corner, near Binegar.

There have been a number of incidents at the crossroads over the years, with local motorists calling for extra safety measures, a roundabout or traffic lights to be installed there.

Numerous emergency vehicles have been in attendance of the crash today, including multiple police cars.

The incident is causing traffic delays in all four directions, and motorists are being advised to find an alternative route.

