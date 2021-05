Posted: 08.05.21 at 11:35 by Tim Lethaby



The result of the 2021 Priddy Parish Council election has been declared, and it was a close battle between the five candidates.

Dean Raymond Collier received the most votes with 168, closely followed by Gemma Lucy Butterell with 150 votes.

Also elected were Michelle Phippen with 138 votes and Amy Michelle Keith, who received 116 votes.

The other candidate was Russell Onan Sage, who polled 105 votes.

