Restaurant plans at former Subhouse building in Wells are given the go-ahead

Posted: 25.06.20 at 11:14 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The site of the former Subhouse restaurant in Princes Road, Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

A new restaurant could soon be coming to Wells after a planning application for the former Subhouse site was given the green light by Mendip District Council.

The application for the change of use of existing building to A3 (restaurant and cafe) with ancillary A5 (hot food and takeaway) services, associated works to include single-storey rear extension to replace and extend existing rear extension at the ex-Subhouse restaurant, Princes Road, Wells, has been made by Anthony Rendell.

The building has been empty since it closed as the Subhouse in July 2018, and there are no details in the planning application to suggest what the restaurant will be.

However, now it has been given the go-ahead it is proposed that three full-time and four part-time members of staff will be employed there, and the proposed opening hours are 5pm to 11.30pm Monday to Saturday, and noon to 10pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

In the planning officer's report, it states that it appears that the previous use of the site was unlawful (though its lawful use is unclear) and never regularised, hence the applicant's request for the change of use.

In recommending approval, which has now been rubber-stamped, the report says: "The proposal in principle will bring employment and economic benefits to an area within the designated Town Centre Boundary of Wells, thus supporting the vibrancy of the city centre.

"The proposed extension is modest, in keeping with the existing building and would allow for more custom. There are no technical issues with the proposal subject to the proposed conditions."