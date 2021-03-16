Wells residents urged to complete their census

Posted: 16.03.21 at 17:27 by Mendip District Council



Census letters, with unique access codes, are starting to arrive on Street residents’ doorsteps for them to complete the online questionnaire.

It takes just 10 minutes and if you can’t get online, there are paper forms available.

Operating in line with the Government’s latest Covid-19 guidance, from March 22, field officers will be deployed across the country to contact those who have not responded and to offer help and advice. They will also be reminded that their census response is required by law.

The questionnaire includes questions about age, sex, work, health, education, household size and ethnicity.

And, for the first time, there will be a question asking people whether they have served in the armed forces, as well as voluntary questions for those aged 16 and over.

Cllr Liz Leyshon, portfolio holder for corporate services and projects, said: “By taking part in the census, you’ll be helping create a picture of residents’ needs.

"This is really important because it will determine what funding and services are put in place to ensure that no one is left behind.

“Please play your part and complete this survey, it will have a massive impact on other people’s lives in the future.”

Census have local support centres where residents can get access to phone support and face-to-face appointments.

They can help with general census queries, and help you to fill in your online census or paper form.

Mendip’s nearest support centre is at Strode College in Street who are offering phone support, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, excluding weekends and bank holidays.

Find full details of the Strode College support centre by typing in its post code, BA16 0AB here: https://census.gov.uk/en/find-a-support-centre/

To complete your census, and for help and assistance, visit https://census.gov.uk/ or call 0800 141 2021.

