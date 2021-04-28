Replacement of pews included in plans submitted to upgrade almshouses' chapel in Wells

Posted: 28.04.21 at 14:04 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

A performance in the Bubwith's Almshouses chapel

Plans have been submitted to upgrade the chapel at Bubwith's Almshouses in Wells to make it more accessible for residents and the general public.

A planning application for chapel re-ordering and refurbishment to include external and internal alterations at Bubwith's Almshouses, Priest Row, Wells, has been submitted to Mendip District Council by Chris Vigar, of behalf of the City of Wells Almshouses.

Among the proposals at the Chapel of St Saviour is the removal of the pews, which the application says are uncomfortable and unsuitable for almost every activity.

The proposal is therefore to dispose of the pews but to salvage the pews ends for reuse as ends to new benches constructed against the north and south walls.

The pews will be replaced by new timber chairs, including some with arms to make them more suitable for the elderly.

Other changes planned include glazed doors from the entrance in Chamberlain Street to make the chapel look more appealing and welcoming, and a hanging sign above the entrance to highlight to the public that the chapel is there.

The application said: "Prior to Covid-19, a weekly service was held in the chapel on Thursday mornings.

"In addition, occasional concerts and other secular events have also taken place but the lack of level access, uncomfortable inward facing seating and poor heating, lighting and comfort levels are limiting factors to the increased use of the chapel.

"The brief is to sensitively re-order the interior of the chapel to create increased flexibility and greater opportunity so that the chapel has a more sustainable future while also retaining its original function as a place of worship."

Other planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted this week to Mendip District Council include:

Erection of a new entrance porch, installation of a mezzanine gallery, replace window with door, infill window, lowering of ground floor, secondary glazing, two rooflights and photovoltaic panels for ancillary use, holiday use and short-term let accommodation at Bay Tree Cottage, Old School House, Church Street, Croscombe, has been applied for by Mr and Mrs J Boot.

Application for a proposed lawful development certificate for replacement of existing doors with like for like at the barn at The Homestead, Hannah's Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, has been made by Mr Hughes.

Application for a non-material amendment to permission 2018/0586/HSE alteration of external wall treatment from timber cladding to render at Ridgeway, Old Bristol Road, Upper Milton, Wells, has been made by Mr Josh Malin.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area: T1 - Ash - Remove crown and leave as a 3m monolith, T2 - Ash Tree - Remove crown structure and reduce to a 3m monolith, T3 - Sycamore - Remove crown structure and reduce to a 2m monolith at Mendip House, Upper Breach, South Horrington, are wanted by Mr Jones, as are works to a tree covered by TPO M1274: T4 - Thuja Plicata (Western Red Cedar) - Crown lift from ground by 3m at the same location.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Application for Outline Planning Permission for the erection of a dwellinghouse, with up to four bedrooms and up to two storeys of living accommodation, and garage, with all matters reserved at 1 Burcott Farm Cottages, Burcott Lane, Burcott, by Mr Christopher Challis has been refused.

Removal of condition 8 (occupancy) of permission 2014/2684/FUL (Conversion and part rebuilding of barn for use as a holiday let an provide one, self-contained residential annexe ancillary to Lily Combe Farmhouse) at Deer Leap, Lily Combe Farm, Ashels Batch, Chewton Mendip, by Richard Clayton has been approved, as has an application to remove condition 6 (occupation restriction) of planning approval 048374/008 (Conversion and alteration of outbuilding to three holiday units and general domestic storage; Erection of pool house and replacement lobby and garage to unrestricted residential occupation) at The Garden House at the same address.

Single storey side extension to replace existing garage/entrance, lower ground floor single storey rear extension and partial conversion of undercroft at 4 Kidder Bank, Wells, by Mr Derek Camfield has been approved.

Erection of dormer window and flat-roofed porch to the front elevation at Hillside, Glencot Road, Wookey Hole, by Mr Samuel Smith has been approved.

T1 Beech (Tree identified as T2 on TPO M1187) - Crown lift to consistent lines of 4m, prune lateral growth in lower crown back by 2m to growth points to balance form at 1 Pines Close, Chilcompton, by Mr Hughes has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 5 (Surface Water Drainage System) on planning consent 2020/1014/FUL on land at Dulcote Underpass to entrance of the Dulcote Quarry, Dulcote, by Greenways and Cycleroutes Ltd has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (joinery details), on planning consent 2020/2191/HSE at The Dairy, Wells Road, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Mr Rowan Edwards has been approved.

Single storey rear extension at 12 Balch Road, Wells, by Mr Paul Gane has been approved.

Replacement home workshop at Tor View, Top Road, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Mr and Mrs Holloway has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Surface Water Drainage Scheme) and 4 (Soft Landscaping Scheme) on planning consent 2020/1462/FUL at Green Ore Farm, Roemead Road, Green Ore, by Mr T Brimble has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Joinery Details) and 4 (Ducts, Pipes and Rainwater Goods) on planning consent 2019/2223/FUL at 24 Chamberlain Street, Wells, by Messrs N and C Baker has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 5 (joinery details) and 6 (ducts, pipes and rainwater goods) on planning consent/listed building consent 2020/2008/LBC at Maylands, Wells Road, Henton, by Mr T Bailey has been approved.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... The latest Wells obituaries April 27 2021

Read more... STOTT, Rupert, of Newtown, passed away peacefully at Wells Nursing Home on 19th April 2021, aged 75 years. As a local online newspaper seeking to b...