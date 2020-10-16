Reasons to be Cheerful - CPRE Photo Competition winner

Posted: 16.10.20 at 14:01 by Becky Collier



Neighbourly Isolation by Jeff Hutson

CPRE Somerset, the countryside charity, have announced the winner of their 2020 photography competition - Reasons to be Cheerful.

They launched the competition in April just after lockdown was announced and invited people to send in images of their local green spaces and countryside or even their garden and to share what kept them going during those uncertain times.

They had more than 75 entries and branch manager, Becky Collier, said: "It really was a delight seeing all the fabulous images of inspiring views, wonderful sunsets, shining sunflowers and all the birds, bugs and beasties that we share our spaces with.

"A big thank you to everyone who entered the competition and shared their images with us."

This year's winner is Jeff Hutson who lives in Crewkerne. The judges chose Jeff's photo - Neighbourly Isolation - because it seemed to sum up perfectly the spirit of those days of early lockdown.

Jeff has very kindly donated his £100 prize back to CPRE and the charity are planning to use it to create an extra prize for next year's competition to encourage younger photographers to take part.

