Mental ward protest in Wells : Hoping for 4,000 signatures by Christmas

Posted: 05.12.21 at 10:33 by The Editor



The protest on December 4 against the proposed closure of St Andrew's Ward, Wells

The campaign to save a local mental health ward continued in Wells with around ten people at Priory Park, yesterday (December 4).

Campaigners asked passing cars to beep support, and then went on to leaflet at Tesco's and at the market, where they tried to engage as many people as possible - many of who were not aware of plans to close the mental health ward.

You can help the campaign by signing HERE: and sharing with friends.

Campaigners also encouraged people to contact David Huxtable, cabinet member for Adult Social Care on [email protected] to ask him where the money is going to come from to pay for the gaps in provision which will open up if the ward is removed.

They are planning a similar action in Shepton Mallet sometime early in the New Year.

One of the organisers told Nub News : " We are continuing to raise awareness about the closure of this ward and trying to emphasize the enormous hole that its removal will leave in Mendip for people in need of mental health care. We know that relocating it to Yeovil will end up requiring the council to divert money to help plug this gap, such as by helping people to get to Yeovil, as around 1 in 3 people in Mendip do not have access to a car.

"Furthermore, charities like Heads Up are being asked by the NHS to take on more work in the aftermath of the removal of this ward, but they will need additional funding to do this and it would be reasonable to presume that the council will be expected to help make up some of this shortfall, so the only options seem to be that money will have to be diverted away from other vital services, or council tax will have to be raised. Either way, it will not just be people who are suffering with poor mental health who will have to pay for this relocation. "

