Properties evacuated as Wells firefighters help tackle stables blaze in Pilton

Posted: 28.06.20 at 11:09 by Wells Nub News



The fire happened off Higher Westholme Road in Pilton (Photo: Google Street View)

Wells firefighters helped to put out a stable block on fire overnight in Pilton, that saw neighbouring properties having to be evacuated.

Two fire crews from Shepton Mallet, together with a water carrier from Bridgwater, were initially mobilised following calls reporting a barn on fire in Higher Westholme Road just after 2am today (June 28).

As the calls came in and further information was established two more fire crews, from Glastonbury and Wells, attended to assist with firefighting.

Shortly after the arrival of initial crews they confirmed timber stables were well alight and while it was confirmed that the building was empty of any livestock or machinery, crews soon established that propane cylinders were involved and set to work putting safe systems of work in place and evacuating neighbouring properties within a 50-metre radius of the fire.

Crews made good and steady progress extinguishing the fire and cooling the three cylinders at a safe distance, using hose reel and main jets, together with thermal imaging cameras to monitor the temperatures of the cylinders.

Once extinguished and the cylinders made safe, crews made final temperature checks before handing duty of care over to the owner.

The stable was destroyed by the fire, which started accidentally and which also effected some nearby hedges and fencing, but the no other properties or structures were involved and there were no casualties. The incident was brought under control at 4.50am.