Police patrols increased in Wells after report of public indecency

Posted: 02.07.20 at 11:48 by Wells Nub News



The incident happened in Gate Lane, Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating a report of public indecency in Wells and are hoping the public can help them identify the individual involved.

A family was near the brook in Gate Lane, at approximately 1.30pm on Sunday June 28, when a man exposed himself.

The man was described as white, aged 25 to 30, of average build, had facial stubble and curly brown hair, which was said to be relatively long. He was topless and wearing flip flops and blue Hawaiian-style shorts.

A police spokesperson said: "We believe this to be an isolated incident, however the local neighbourhood team have increased patrols in the area as a precaution.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220141961."

