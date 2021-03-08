  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. Police investigating cause of house fire that closed Burcott Road in Wells

Police investigating cause of house fire that closed Burcott Road in Wells

  Posted: 08.03.21 at 18:20 by Wells Nub News

us on Facebook



The police are investigating the cause of a fire at a house in Wells this afternoon (March 8) that saw a street closed for a number of hours.

Just before 2.15pm, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service control received a call reporting a domestic property on fire in Burcott Road, Wells.

Fire engines from Wells, Glastonbury and Shepton Mallet, and the Incident Support Appliance from Martock attended.

On arrival crews confirmed that smoke was issuing from the property on both the ground floor and first floor.

Crews then confirmed that no one was inside the property and that the gas and electric supplies had been isolated.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, two safety jets, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to extinguish the fire. Neighbouring properties were also checked and hot strikes carried out.

The property was 50 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by police.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Next Wells news item...

Hundreds of trees to be planted at Ebbor Gorge by Mendip Hills AONB thanks to council money

Mendip District Council is to enable the planting of hundreds of trees at Ebbor Gorge with the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) ...
Read more...

Share:

    