Police investigating cause of house fire that closed Burcott Road in Wells

Emergency services in Burcott Road this afternoon

The police are investigating the cause of a fire at a house in Wells this afternoon (March 8) that saw a street closed for a number of hours.

Just before 2.15pm, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service control received a call reporting a domestic property on fire in Burcott Road, Wells.

Fire engines from Wells, Glastonbury and Shepton Mallet, and the Incident Support Appliance from Martock attended.

On arrival crews confirmed that smoke was issuing from the property on both the ground floor and first floor.

Crews then confirmed that no one was inside the property and that the gas and electric supplies had been isolated.

Crews used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, two safety jets, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to extinguish the fire. Neighbouring properties were also checked and hot strikes carried out.

The property was 50 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by police.

