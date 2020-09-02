Police appeal for finding man with links with Wells

Posted: 02.09.20 at 09:49 by The Editor



Gary Cavill : Photo release from Avon and Somerset Police

Police have today (September 2) put out an appeal to find a man who should have appeared in court and is known to have links with Wells.

They are asking the public to call the police if they see Gary Cavill or know where he may be.

A warrant was issued after Cavill failed to attend Yeovil Magistrates Court in March having being charged with driving and drug possession offences.

The 47-year-old is described as white, about 5ft 8ins to 5ft 11 ins and of a slim build.

Cavill does not have a permanent address but is known to have links with the Glastonbury and Wells areas.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 immediately and give the call-handler reference number 5220058069. Or, anybody who knows where he is likely to be, should call 101.

