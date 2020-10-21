Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage, is coming to Cedars Hall in Wells tomorrow

Posted: 21.10.20 at 10:56 by Liz Bowskill



Simon Armitage outside the shed where he writes his poetry

Give yourself a treat and come and join the Wells Festival of Literature at Cedars Hall.

The festival runs until Saturday October 24, but these are the events which are on tomorrow (Thursday October 22).

Starting with the 2020 International Competitions Poetry Reading and Prize Giving, which is free to attend, but advance booking is essential due to social distancing arrangements.

This event can also be live-streamed. This year’s competitions attracted more entries than ever before.

Shortlisted poems in the Young Poets category will be read out, followed by the Young Poetry Prize Giving. Then the Open Poetry shortlisted poems will be read, followed by the Prize Giving for Open Poetry, Short Story and Book for Children competitions.

The programme for this event will be printed in a booklet containing all shortlisted poems. This will be available at the Prize Giving and will cost £2.

Charles Spencer is the author of seven books, including Blenheim: Battle for Europe which was shortlisted for History Book of the Year, National Book Awards.

His latest book The While Ship tells how one of the greatest maritime disasters in English history unleashed a clash of factions brawling for power.

This thrilling tale, written to mark the 900th anniversary, describes how the fastest ship afloat sank, taking with it the only legitimate heir to King Henry I.

With the royal line severed, anarchy ensued with English barons, rebellious Welsh leaders and Scottish invaders all vying for power. This lasted for two decades and altered England’s future.

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, who was kind enough to judge the Open Poetry Competition last year, introduces us to Magnetic Field.

Simon grew up in Marsden among the hills of West Yorkshire, the backdrop for his early poetic experiences.

Magnetic Field brings together his Marsden poems from his very first pamphlet and offers a personal insight into a preoccupation that shows no signs of fading. This event has sold out, but you can still view it via live-streaming.

To purchase tickets for events at Cedars Hall, or to register for live-streaming of all events, visit the website, www.wellsfestivalofliterature.org.uk.

If you are live-streaming the festival would ask you to make a donation to enable them to continue with their valuable educational work in Somerset state schools.

Covid has meant a drastic reduction in their income this year and they don’t want to have to curtail their educational work.

If you attend at Cedars Hall, there is the added bonus of Waterstones’ pop up bookshop. Many of the books for sale have book plates signed by the authors.

Another treat is that you can have a drink or a snack served to you in the socially distanced café in the foyer.