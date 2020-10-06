Plant bulbs now to help Mendip bee blooming marvellous next spring

Posted: 06.10.20 at 16:31 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Plant for Pollinators

Mendip District Council is launching a Plant for Pollinators guide, encouraging people to plan ahead and plant some spring bulbs to help hungry bees and other pollinating insects next year.

Everyone can take part by planting bulbs this autumn, creating "nectar cafes" for the insects when they wake up after the winter.

Planting now allows bulbs to develop their root systems and the soil is still warm - which means they'll flower in the spring, rather than summer. Just a square metre of soil - about the size of a tea tray - planted up, is all it takes.

Some top bulbs to plant now for springtime include alliums, camassia, chionodoxa and crocus. Plus there's iris, snake's head fritillary and bluebells.

The call to action is all part of the council's plan to deliver on its climate and ecological commitment and help local communities make environmentally-friendly decisions.

Cllr Tom Ronan, portfolio holder for strategic policy and climate change, said: "In this project we want people to help us protect local eco-systems by planting bulbs.

"It will help the Mendip district bloom beautifully next spring, provide a vital food source for breeding pollinators and lift all our spirits after the winter.

"Everything we are doing is about improving the lives of local people and their environment as much as we can."

Britain's bees and pollinators are in trouble. Since the last century pollinators have been in decline throughout the UK, with loss of habitat due to land use change, modern agricultural practices including use of pesticides and climate change thought to be the main causes.

The decline in bees' diversity and abundance would have a serious impact on how the natural world functions, including our agricultural crops and flowers. Three quarters of the world's crops are dependent on bees for pollination.

You can find the guide here www.mendip.gov.uk/article/8656/Food-and-Nature.

Next Wells news item... Jayne completes Virtual Marathon in pouring rain

Read more... A care assessor from the Wells area successfully completed the Virtual London Marathon in Sunday’s torrential rain, to raise money for the National ...