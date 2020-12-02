Plans to increase number of travellers' caravan pitches at site in Emborough are refused

Posted: 02.12.20 at 13:15 by Tim Lethaby



A planning application to increase the number of pitches for travellers' caravans at a site in Emborough has been turned down.

The application to Mendip District Council for the use of land as a nine-pitch travellers' caravan site at Old Gore Wood, Old Gore Lane, Emborough, was made by Mr S Essex.

The site, which is at the junction of Old Gore Lane and the A37, was granted permission for two pitches on appeal back in 2015.

The plan was to add seven more caravan pitches, with the application saying that travellers' sites are required as the need in the district is not being met.

However, in refusing the plans, the planning officer said the proposal is considered to be unacceptable due to the significant visual harm that will result from the development towards the locality and wider landscape, where the scale of the development will dominate the nearest settled community.

They said that in this instance, having regard to the overall planning balance, it is considered that the significant harm identified will not be outweighed by the associated benefits of the proposal for the provision of seven additional traveller pitches, despite the significant unmet supply within the district.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted this week to Mendip District Council include:

Erection of agricultural building at Higher Farm, Riverside, Dinder, has been applied for by Mr Christopher Dunn.

Outline application with all matters reserved for the erection of a dwellinghouse at Spring Farmhouse, Wells Road, Westbury-sub-Mendip, is wanted by Mr and Mrs Pollard.

Replace existing timber sash windows with UPVC at 31A St Thomas Street, Wells, has been applied for by Mr Tom Corns.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 5 (Sample Panel: Walling Material) and 6 (Roofing Material) on planning consent 2019/2964/VRC at Thrupe House, Thrupe Lane, Masbury, has been made by Mr Rupert Page.

Erection of an agricultural building to cover existing yard at Redlake Farm, Slough Lane, North Wootton, is wanted by G Masters.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area Holly (T1): 25 per cent crown reduction; Bay (T2): 30 per cent crown reduction, remove one trunk to aid height reduction and reduce spread at Free Hill House, Free Hill, Westbury-sub-Mendip, have been applied for by Andrew Buchanan.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (flood warning evacuation plan) on planning consent 2020/1209/FUL at The Sheppey Inn, Lower Godney, has been made by Mr Mark Hey.

Erection of single storey rear extension at The Poplars, Bishop's Park Way to Constitution Hill, Dulcote, is wanted by Mr and Mrs Lewis.

Erection of a single storey rear and side extension, with a porch at Quarry Cottage, Cheddar Road, Easton, has been applied for by Graham Starr.

Approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Joinery Details), 4 (Materials - Schedule and Samples), 5 (Materials - Render Sample), 6 (Sample Tiles - Roofing) and 8 (Materials - Schedule of Repair), on listed building consent 2019/2718/LBC at 26 Chamberlain Street, Wells, is wanted by Mr and Mrs Powell.

Demolition of existing timber framed garden room and erection of replacement garden room at Gemini House, Long Street, Croscombe, has been applied for by Candy Stanley.

The demolition of the indoor swimming pool enclosure and erection of two proposed single storey holiday lets at Haydon Park House, Haydon Drove, Haydon, is wanted by Mr and Mrs J Davis.

Erection of a single storey dwelling at 33 Bath Road, Wells, has been applied for by Mr H Renshaw-Smith.

Demolition of existing barn with Class C3 Consent and replacement with a new dwelling and access driveway at Ham Wood Farm, Thrupe Lane, Masbury, is wanted by Ms Sarah Brennan.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Application for Outline Planning Permission with some matters reserved for the erection of two detached dwellings and garaging with details of access and layout at Rock House, Old Frome Road to Underhill, Gurney Slade, by Mr A Lawrence has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 7 (Foul Drainage) and condition 8 (Surface Water Drainage) on planning consent 2019/1708/FUL on a plot north of Scarlet Withies Farm, Worminster Lane, North Wootton, by Mr and Mrs Uphill has been approved.

Conversion of existing garage to a dwellinghouse at Hillcote, Wells Road, Chilcompton, by Mr N Candy has been approved.

Single storey extension on north elevation at Worminster Farm, Worminster Lane, North Wootton, by Mr Peter Prescott has been approved.

Application for a non-material amendment to permission 2019/2124/FUL for the Change to Recon stone finish to a painted render finish with stone detailing around the openings/corners at 32 Jocelyn Drive, Wells, has been approved.

Erection of a first floor extension, alterations to ground floor windows and doors and internal refurbishment at 35 New Street, Wells, by Mr and Mrs Andrew Downes have been approved.

Erection of a car port including replacement of existing greenhouse and garden store at Ditchfield, Lynch Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Chris Langdon has been approved.

Erection of single storey extension at 3 Horse And Jockey Cottages, Glastonbury Road, Upper Coxley, by Mr and Mrs Graham Houghton has been approved.

Erection of a Bio-mass energy system (retrospective) at Priddy Road Farm, Priddy Road, Green Ore, by Mr C Bradbury has been approved.

Demolition of redundant steel frame barn and conversion of redundant stone barns to a dwellinghouse at Hippisley Farm, East End Lane, Chewton Mendip, by Mr and Mrs Morley has been approved.

Erection of single storey side extension at The Little Manor, Nevilles Batch, Binegar, by Mr and Mrs T Gregory has been approved.

A tourism development of five self contained glamping pods (change of use of land from agricultural to camping) (resubmission) at the Church Of The Holy Trinity, Godney Road, Godney, by Mr and Mrs Michael and Jenny Churches has been withdrawn.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 3 (Construction Environmental Management Plan) on planning consent 2019/2101/FUL on land at Westhay Moor Drove, Godney, by Mr Raymond Hayes has been approved.

