Plans to extend opening times at Wells Vaccination Centre

Posted: 05.04.22 at 05:48 by Emma Dance



The Wells Vaccination Centre has proved to be such a success that it is extending its opening hours.

The centre at St Thomas Church Hall, off St Thomas Street opened on March 18, giving Covid-19 jabs every Friday.

On the first week of opening 90 vaccinations were administered, the second 160 and 220 on April 1. Now more volunteers are needed to help with marshalling as the demand for the service is so great.

Initially the clinic was only open on Fridays from 3pm-7pm, but from April 22 it will be running from 9am to 7pm to help meet demand and Community Network is looking for marshals to help ensure the clinic runs smoothly. The clinic is closed this week (Friday, April 8) but will be open again from 3pm-7pm on April 15.

Anyone who may be able to help is asked to contact Wells Community Network on [email protected]

The centre is being provided by the large Locking Pharmacy near Weston-super-Mare, which has run vaccination centres before, and appointments can be made using the National Booking System (NBS).

