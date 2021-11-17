Plans to demolish barn near Croscombe and build a house in its place are approved

Posted: 17.11.21 at 14:36 by Tim Lethaby



Looking towards the barn that will be demolished (Photo: Google Street View)

Plans to demolish a barn near Croscombe and build a house in its place have been given the green light by Mendip District Council.

A planning application for the demolition of an existing barn with Class C3 Consent and replace it with a new dwelling and access driveway at Ham Wood Farm, Thrupe Lane, near Croscombe, had been submitted by Sarah Brennan.

Approval had previously been granted to convert the barn into a home, but now permission has been given for it to be knocked down and a single storey house built in its place.

In approving the proposals, the planning officer's report said: "The dwelling is located well within a parcel of land which reduces its visual impact from the public highway.

"On balance, and subject to appropriate landscaping which has been provided, the visual scale of development is considered to be acceptable.

"The proposal by reason of its design, siting, scale, massing, layout and materials is acceptable and contributes and responds to the local context and maintains the character and appearance of the surrounding area."

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Fascia and projecting signs to front elevation and fascia sign to rear elevation at 9 High Street, Wells, are wanted by Mr Lee Hebditch.

Approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Contaminated Land - Investigation and Risk Assessment), 4 (Contaminated Land - Remediation Scheme), 5 (Contaminated Land - Verification Report) and 6 (Surface Water Soakaway Systems) & 8 (Biodiversity Enhancement) on planning consent 2020/2626/FUL at Laurel Farm, Pelting Drove, Priddy, has been applied for by Mr M Clark.

Installing a conservation rooflight at Merchants House, 5 Penn Place, Carlton Mews, Wells, is wanted by Mrs Judith Cochrane.

Works to a tree in a Conservation Area: T1 - Hornbeam Tree - Removal at Spring Cottage, Old Ditch, Westbury-sub-Mendip, have been applied for by Mr Neil Burrows.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Internal alterations, fenestration, landscaping, erection of outbuildings and entrance gate at Maylands, Wells Road, Henton, by Mr T Bailey have been approved.

Two-storey rear extension at 41 Chamberlain Street, Wells, by Ms M Reynolds has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (contaminated land investigation), 4 (contaminated land remediation), and 6 (archaeological controlled excavation) on planning consent 2020/0917/FUL at Vale Hollow Farm, West Harptree Road, Priddy, by Mr D Sparkes has been approved.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area: T1 - Redwood, crown thin & crown uplift top a maximum of 20 per cent of the canopy, reduction in length to some of the longer lateral limbs; T2 - Redwood, crown thin of 20 per cent & minor crown uplift, minimum reduction in length to laterals at The Old Rectory, Litton Lane, Litton, by Mr Richard Parry have been approved.

Single storey front and rear extensions with loft conversion at 7 Blake Road, Wells, by Mr D’Ovidio have been approved.

Erection of a single storey rear extension and conversion of loft (Retention of works partially completed) at 2 Rowdens Road, Wells, by Miss K Thorner has been approved.

Re-roofing and alteration to existing barns and carrying out of works to stabilise and cap the adjacent, ruinous walls (retrospective) on land at Burrington Road, Priddy, by Mr G Creed has been approved.

Application for a certificate of lawful existing development for the excavation of foundation trench to northern elevation for plot 9 to demonstrate planning permission 2018/2721/FUL has started on land west of Chapmans Close, Wookey, by Mr R Thorner has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 15 (materials schedule), 16 (sample panel-walling), 17 (joinery details) and 18 (ducts, pipes and rainwater goods) on planning consent 2020/0689/FUL at Myrtle Farm, Milton Lane, Wookey Hole, by Mr S Spencer has been withdrawn.

Erection of a rear two storey annexe, including remodelling of existing retaining wall and rear garden and associated internal alterations to existing farmhouse at Ash Tree Farm, Old Ditch, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Amanda Matthews has been approved.

