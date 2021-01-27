Plans to convert barn near Wells into home are given the green light

Posted: 27.01.21 at 14:45 by Tim Lethaby



Proposals to convert a barn near Wells into a house have been given the go-ahead by Mendip District Council.

A planning application for the conversion of a barn to a dwelling at Hillgrove Farm, Bristol Road, Hillgrove, near Wells, was submitted by Mr and Mrs Price.

The building is currently a Dutch steel-framed barn and it will now be converted into a single-storey, two-bedroom house.

In their report, the planning officer recommended that the plans be refused, saying they do not represent sustainable development by virtue of their distance and poor accessibility and connectivity to local services and facilities.

However, St Cuthbert (Out) Parish Council recommended approval, saying there was good consideration to light pollution and the Ecology Report gave assurances and set measures for protection of bats, nesting birds and the reduced risk of bird strike.

The proposals went to the Planning Board who gave the plans the green light, saying the proposal by reason of its design, scale and layout would be in keeping with its surroundings and furthermore would lead to an enhancement.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted this week to Mendip District Council include:

Erection of side extension and rear extension and internal alterations at Walcombe Cottage, Walcombe Lane, Wells, has been applied for by Mrs Helen Grant.

Erection of single-storey side extension and second-storey extension above garage at 39 Lethbridge Road, Wells, is wanted by Mr and Mrs Gray.

Erection of hardstanding, retaining wall and dropped kerb to the front at 90 Burcott Road, Wells, has been applied for by Mr Nicholas Penny.

Application by Mr Colin Arnold to renew planning permission for an existing single-storey modular building used as a SEN facilities, the development was granted permission in July 2015 under reference 2015/1211/CNT at Wookey Primary School, Wells Road, Wookey.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Application to modify the Mortgage Exclusion Clause of the section 106 agreement relating to permission 2012/0700 to maximise the lending facility putting the affordable units into charge with the lender at the former Thales site, Wookey Hole Road, Wells, by Carey Pill has been approved.

Erection of side extension at 99 Portway, Wells, by Mr and Mrs Whitman has been approved.

Demolition of existing timber framed garden room and erection of replacement garden room at Gemini House, Long Street, Croscombe, by Candy Stanley has been withdrawn.

Works to trees covered by Tree Preservation Order M1079 at the Recreation Ground, east of 26 Silver Street, Wells, by Mendip District Council have been approved.

