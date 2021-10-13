Plans to build seven homes on former farm near Wells are refused

Posted: 13.10.21 at 14:42 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Victoria Farm near Haydon (Photo: Google Street View)

Plans to build seven new homes on a former farm near Wells have been turned down by Mendip District Council.

An outline planning application for the demolition of the existing farm buildings and farmhouse, to be replaced by seven new-build dwellings, all matters reserved, at Victoria Farm, Bath Road, near Haydon, had been submitted by Victoria Farm Wells Ltd.

The application site consisted of a former agricultural unit consisting of various buildings in differing states of repair, the former Victoria Inn pub which is now largely only a shell, and the former farmhouse. There is a mixed pallet of materials and areas of hardstanding.

There is a residential property on the opposite side of the road, and the surrounding land is agricultural.

Prior approval was given earlier this year for the change of use of agricultural buildings on the site to five dwelling houses which would be in addition to the existing farmhouse and the building referred to as the Victoria Inn.

The prior approval only sought the change of use and not the building operations associated with the actual conversion of the buildings.

In refusing the current application for demolition and the building of seven homes, the planning officer's report said: "The proposal would result in a development of up to seven dwellings in the open countryside and which would have a detrimental impact on the rural character and visual amenities of the locality.

"Furthermore given the site location, the application scheme would foster the growth in the need to travel.

"It is unclear whether the proposal would have an adverse effect in relation to the Somerset Levels and Moors Ramsar site or on-site ecology and its habitat.

"It is therefore considered that the limited benefit to the supply of housing across the district that would be delivered if the application was approved would not be demonstrably outweighed by the harms that have been identified."

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Construction of a bund to the north-west of the site, retrospective at Tor Hill Works, Constitution Hill, Wells, is wanted by Mr George Appleby.

Erection of a detached dwelling with associated garage, landscaping works, parking and turning area on land to the north of 6 Obaco, Cherry Orchard Drive, Wells, has been applied for by K2 (Wells) Ltd.

Change of use of agricultural building and associated curtilage to a dwellinghouse (Use Class C3) as per approval 2021/0336/PAA on land at West Lane, Croscombe, has been applied for by Ms Sarah Brennan.

Change from agricultural to land use as residential garden at Beech Bungalow, Bristol Road, Hillgrove, Wells, is wanted by Mr Kelvin Parsons.

Removal of existing "Mellifont Abbey" signage from gate and erection of new sign (slate plaque) on the pier to left of gate at Mellifont Abbey, High Street, Wookey, has been applied for by Miss C Bjoroy.

Conversion of garage to a home gym/office and storage facility with shower room, installation of two PVC windows and a Velux on roof at 34 Bath Road, Wells, is wanted by Ms Christine Allen.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area: Black walnut (T1) crown reduction between 1m and 2m; Gingko/Maidenhair (T2) crown reduction - main stem is reduced in height by approximately 6m to 8m and the lateral growth pruned back by 40 per cent, secondary stem should be retained and reduced in line with the crown reduction; Indian Bean (T3) existing cable system is replaced with three 8ft Cobra Braces and shock absorbers, in addition, the split branch at 4m on the west aspect should be reduced by 2m back to suitable secondary growth at the Bishop's Palace, Market Place, Wells, have been applied for by Mr James Cross.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Development and operation of a Transitional Hybrid Energy Facility and associated infrastructure and landscaping on land at Splott Lane, Chewton Mendip, has been withdrawn.

Conversion of two barns to provide a two-bedroom dwelling and a three-bedroom dwelling at Dutch Barn and Stable Barn at former Hunt Stables, Roemead Road, Chewton Mendip, by Mr Brimble has been withdrawn.

Replacement of modern 20th century clay tiles with slate to main elevations of roof at Eagle House, The Street, Chilcompton, by Mr David Naish has been approved.

Erection of side and rear extension with internal alterations at Walcombe Cottage, Walcombe Lane, Wells, by Helen Grant has been approved.

Application for a certificate of lawful existing development for the stationing of a twin-unit caravan and a shepherd hut within residential garden to provide ancillary accommodation at The Forge House, Dark Lane, North Wootton, by Mr and Mrs S and L Galbraith-Helps and Holstein has been approved.

Renovations to include new fenestration, canopy, driveway and garage at Bethany, 2 Reservoir Lane, Wells, have been approved.

Demolition of two single-storey extensions and erection of single and two-storey extension and associated alterations at 12 South Street, Wells, has been approved.

Proposed conversion of existing outbuilding into annexe at 14 Milton Lane, Wookey Hole, by Mrs J Plimmer has been approved.

Replace existing conservatory with a rear garden room and internal alterations at Chinewood, Pelting Drove, Priddy, by Mr W Starsmore has been approved.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Free Children's Event - Theo The Yellow Bird Adventures Children's Stories with free music Free children's event, the second of three events this year in Wells Town Hall. Come and join in with Theo The Yellow Bird and Dawn Bosley, a l...



Event