Plans to build five houses on site of former garage in Wookey are approved

Posted: 20.10.21 at 13:41 by Tim Lethaby



The former Border Bridge Garage on the B3139 in Wookey (Photo: Google Street View)

Plans to build five houses on the site of a former garage in Wookey have been given the go-ahead by Mendip District Council.

A planning application for the building of five dwellinghouses with parking spaces, garages and associated access following the demolition of existing buildings at Border Bridge Garage, Wells Road, Wookey, had been submitted by Mr R Thorner.

The application relates to the former Border Bridge Garage which lies on the north side of the B3139 Wells Road in Wookey.

Although the site is on a former commercial garage it is set within the context of other housing, which is to the east and also behind the site.

There is also an extant planning permission on the former garage site for the demolition of the existing buildings (excluding flats) and the building of seven dwellings - five houses and two bungalows, and including part extension and subdivision of the existing bungalow.

In approving the latest plans, the planning officer's report said: "The garage site has been vacant for several years and developing the site with housing is considered to enhance the appearance of the street scene.

"The development is similar in layout to the extant permission save for the vehicular access and parking arrangement.

"Three of the dwellings proposed are along the northern boundary of the site with the other two at the junction of the new access road (currently an agricultural access) with Wells Road.

"The design of the dwellings and their pallet of materials - a mix of render and re-conditioned stone with tiled roofs - is considered in keeping with the properties in the area.

"The development proposed is inside development limits and there is an extant permission for housing on this site, therefore the principle is considered acceptable.

"The scheme is not considered to harm the character and appearance of the area or neighbour amenity.

"Subject to conditions, it is acceptable in terms of highway safety, impact on ecology, flood risk and safe in terms of contamination."

Also approved is a new road access for extant residential planning consent reference 2018/2721/FUL (building of nine residential dwellings) from the existing agricultural access on land west of Border Bridge Garage by the same applicant.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Alterations to house, garage conversion to office/music room and creation of parking area to front of property at 38 Kings Castle Road, Wells, are wanted by Mrs Angie Mcghee.

Request for a Screening and Scoping Opinion: Provision of new agricultural building for the rearing of chicken for meat (broilers) at Feathers, Launcherley Lane, North Wootton, has been made by Mr Oliver Hoddinott.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Siting of four holiday lodges at The Chalet, Woodlands, Easton Hill, Easton, by Mr and Mrs Bowers has been withdrawn.

Approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Contaminated Land - Investigation and Risk Assessment), 4 (Contaminated Land - Remediation Scheme), 5 (Contaminated Land - Verification Report) and 6 (Surface Water Soakaway Systems) on planning consent 2020/2626/FUL at Laurel Farm, Pelting Drove, Priddy, by Mr M Clark has been refused.

Works to a tree covered by a Preservation Order: M1146 (sweet chestnut) - reduce height by approximately 2m with 50mm pruning wounds, reduce lateral growth by approximately 2m with 50mm pruning wounds at 8 Singleton Court, Wells, by Mr S Troake have been approved.

Erection of single storey side extension to form annexe at 1 High Green, Easton, by Mr V Mouelhi has been approved.

Approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Joinery Details - Submission of Details) on planning consent 2021/0241/LBC at Flat 5, St Cuthbert's Lodge, 40 Chamberlain Street, Wells, by Mr N Gifford has been granted.

