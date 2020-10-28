Plans submitted for glamping cabins in Binegar as part of re-wilding project

Posted: 28.10.20 at 11:11 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

The area off Bennetts Lane where the glamping cabins are planned (Photo: Google Street View)

A planning application has been submitted to Mendip District Council for glamping cabins to be sited at a farm in Binegar.

The application for the change of use of land from agricultural land to campsite and the siting of up to two glamping cabins at Lea Farm, Bennetts Lane, Binegar, has been submitted by Katherine Ladd.

The application says the glamping huts would be portable, low impact, and made of wood. They are fully constructed off-site on a wooden chassis that sits on piers and fitted out on-site with sustainable materials.

The huts would sit in a wilded field and will be accessed by a mown grass path, with only a small gravel parking area by the field gate.

They will have a rugged aesthetic, with basic but comfortable accommodation that is designed to maximise the surrounding natural environment.

The huts are planned as part of a re-wilding project - running in conjunction with the Woodland Trust - and will fund further land purchases for wilding.

As they are unheated except for a small woodburner, they are not suitable for winter use and it is envisaged that they will be let from March to late October only.

Other planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Erection of side and rear extensions to enable sub-division of existing dwelling to create a dwelling including amended parking/access at 7 Nedge Hill, Chewton Mendip, has been applied for by Mr Andrew Memory.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - Horse Chestnut - Remove dead branches by a third of the canopy, cut away ivy at the base of the tree to die back at 16 Chamberlain Street, Wells, are wanted by Charlotte Lythaby.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 4 (external walling), 5 (joinery details), 6 (ducts pipes and rainwater goods) on planning consent 2018/1849/FUL at Stable Cottage, Highcroft Lane, Gurney Slade, has been made by Mr Glynn James.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area at Coxley Recreation Ground, Mill Lane, Coxley, have been applied for by Lisa Pool.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - Plum Cherry - Fell, T2 - Plum Cherry - Crown clean and 20-25 per cent Crown reduction at Players House, Wells Road, Westbury-sub-Mendip, are wanted by Mrs Sylvia Major.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area Whitebeam (T1) - Crown reduce by up to 2.5m, Whitebeam (T2 )- Crown reduce by up to 1.5m at 1 Lawpool Court, Wells, have been applied for by Mr Tony Grinnell.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Approval of reserved matters (access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale) for application 2018/0693/OTA (Outline planning permission for the erection of two detached dwellings - all matters reserved)on land to the rear of Tandridge, Broadway, Chilcompton, by Mr Mark Mason has been given.

Proposed two-storey extension with single-storey glazed link at Church Lane Cottage, The Pitching, Chilcompton, by Donna Simmons and Sandy Yeates has been approved.

Increase roof pitch of garage to match main house with creation of hobby room and external staircase to hobby room at The Old Barn, The Street, Chilcompton, by Mr Jason Martin has been approved.

Single storey rear extension and internal refurbishment including a loft conversion at 8 Reakes Close, Wells, by Mr J Vincent has been approved.

Erection of replacement oil tank 1.8m away from original at Westbrook House, High Street, North Wootton, by Mr Luke Dosanjh has been approved.

Erection of a two storey extension at 6 Pines Close, Chilcompton, by Mr Richard Uttley has been approved.

Internal alterations, two storey and single storey rear extension, new single garage, new front porch and erection of home office cabin at 101 Portway, Wells, by Ali Longstaff and Fiona Blackmore have been approved.

Application for a certificate of lawful existing development for the occupation as Dwellinghouse (Class C3) without compliance to the Agricultural Tie at Scotswood House, Hembury Lane, Wookey, by Mrs M Wintersgill has been approved.

Non-material amendment to permission 2017/1710/FUL to include the reduction in number of rooflights on south elevation and the insertion of a rooflight to the north elevation at 5A Broad Close, Wells, by Mr Stephen Harris has been refused.

Non-material amendment to permission 2017/0022/FUL (An application for 203 residential dwellings and associated public open space, landscaping and infrastructure, amended plans and details, including revised layout, storeys height and landscaping) on land at Wookey Hole Road, Wells, by Jake Welch has been approved.

Application for a non-material amendment to permission 2019/2813/FUL for the removal of entrance canopy, addition of timber entrance to main entrance, alterations to shape of kitchen window on north elevation, re-position study window on west elevation, addition of photovoltaic panel to south elevation at Plot 1, Langley's Lane, Clapton, by Mr Andy Turner has been approved.