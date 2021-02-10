Plans submitted for 5G phone mast in Wells

Posted: 10.02.21 at 15:35 by Tim Lethaby



The proposed site for the 5G mast (Photo: Google Street View)

A planning application has been submitted to Mendip District Council for a new 5G phone mast in Wells.

The application for prior approval of telecommunications development for slimline lattice tower, antennas, dishes, equipment cabinets, meter cabinet and associated ancillary development at East Somerset Yard, Wells, has been submitted by MBNL (EE UK Ltd and H3G UK Ltd).

MBNL represents the EE and Three phone networks, and the site of the proposed mast is within the coal and fuel merchants' land, opposite Premier Inn and next to the entrance to the Morrisons supermarket.

The mast would have six antenna apertures and four dishes, and would be 20 metres high with seven equipment cabinets at the base.

It is being requested due to the decommissioning of a phone mast at the Cold Store site in Wells, where the landlord has said they want the mast and all related equipment removed.

Therefore, this mast is wanted by EE and Three to help maintain their mobile phone signal coverage in the city.

However, they also plan to make sure the mast is future-proof and have said in the application that it will also provide next generation 5G coverage when it is rolled out in the area.

Other planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Proposed walkway to access storage above carport at Free Hill House, Free Hill, Westbury-sub-Mendip, is wanted by Mr Buchanan.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T38-T43 - ash trees - fell at The Old Rectory and West House, Riverside, Dinder, have been applied for by Mr Evan Fuery.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Full planning application to substitute plots 37-63, (27 dwellings) for 10 one and two storey dwellings on the site of previously approved development 2012/1472/FUL on land at Ash Close, Wells, by Mr Roddy Thorner has been approved.

Demolition of existing dwellinghouse and erection of one three-bed dwellinghouse and garage at Elm Tree Cottage, Castle Lane, Wookey, by Mr S Ham has been approved.

Demolition of existing bridge and erection of replacement; improvement of existing access and creation of drive and parking at The Old Rectory, Riverside, Dinder, by Mr and Mrs Fuery has been approved.

Internal alterations, fenestration, landscaping, erection of outbuildings and entrance gate at Maylands, Wells Road, Henton, by Mr T Bailey has been approved.

Application to vary condition 12 (Use Class - restriction on type of retail) of planning approval 100727/011 at Lidl Great Britain Ltd, Strawberry Way South, Wells, by Mr D Preece has been approved.

Erection of two agricultural buildings, for the housing of young stock and a store for animal feed/bedding and concrete hard standing area (Phase 2 of application 2019/1322/FUL) at Wigmore Farm, Roemead Road, Chewton Mendip, by Waldegrave Farms Ltd has been approved.

Application for a proposed lawful development certificate for four dropped kerbs and concrete edging at the junction with the carriageway at 52 Kings Castle Road, Wells, by Mr David Smith has been approved.

Changes to a listed building to include upgrading of existing garage, heating system and extractor to bathroom at Westbrook House, High Street, North Wootton, by Mr and Mrs Dosanjh has been approved.

Erection of a single storey extension on the front elevation at 5 Western Retreat, Wells, by Mrs Donna Phillips has been approved.

Application for a certificate of lawful existing development for the change of use of the land for stationing a mobile home for independent residential use at Higher Whitnell Farm, Binegar Bottom, Binegar, by Mr B Coker has been approved.

Creation of a dormer window at 17A St John Street, Wells, by Mr K Jones has been withdrawn.

Replacement of two internal fire doors at 2 West Court, Moffats Drive, South Horrington, by Mr David Harrison has been approved.

Non-material amendment to permission 2017/0828/HSE (Demolish existing garage and construct new single storey side and rear extension) at 43 Kings Road, Wells, by Mr Chris Read has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 8 (Archaeology) on planning consent 2020/1818/FUL at Rookery Farm, Roemead Road, Binegar, by Adelle Hobbs has been approved.

