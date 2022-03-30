Planning news from in and around Wells

Posted: 30.03.22 at 08:12 by Emma Dance



Applications validated by Mendip District Council this week include:

2022/0585/APP | The Dutch Barn, Bristol Road, Hillgrove Wells

The applicant is asking for details relating to conditions attached to planning permission for a barn conversion to be granted.

2022/0635/NMA | Site East Of 4 Bishopbrook House, Cathedral Avenue, Wells

An application has been received asking to make an amendment to an approved plan for a plot on Cathedral Park. The applicant wants to use stone cladding, rather than timber cladding on the east elevation.

Planning decisions taken by Mendip this week include:

2022/0321/TCA | T1 | 26 Chamberlain Street Wells

Permission has been granted to reduce the crown of a bay tree.

2022/0277/TCA | H1 | Waldegrave House Lower Street Chewton Mendip

The applicant is allowed to carry out works to holly and laurel trees, reducing the height and pruning the sides.

2022/0246/TCA | T1 | Church Of St Cuthbert, St Cuthbert Street, Wells

Permission has been granted to lift and prune the crown of a beech tree.

2022/0170/HSE | Ben My Chree Blackers Lane Leigh On Mendip

Permission has been granted for a single-storey side extension, porch to front entrance, juliet balcony to east elevation and conversion of garage/store with roof alterations.

2022/0158/HSE | Mellors Cottage Bath Road West Horrington

The applicant is allowed to build a first-floor extension, and a two-storey extension.

2022/0052/HSE | 11 Wookey Hole Road Wells

Plans for an infill extension at the back of the property have been approved.

2021/2723/APP Polsham Farm Polsham Lane Polsham Planners have agreed that conditions placed on an application to convert an outbuilding, relating to the conservation of bats, have all been met.

2021/2650/HSE | 2 Lovers Walk Wells

Permission has been granted for creation of an access point and parking.

2021/1876/HSE |53 Milton Lane, Wells

The applicant is allowed to make alterations and build a first-floor extension.

