  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. Planning news from in and around Wells

Planning news from in and around Wells

  Posted: 30.03.22 at 08:12 by Emma Dance

us on Facebook



Applications validated by Mendip District Council this week include:

2022/0585/APP | The Dutch Barn, Bristol Road, Hillgrove Wells
The applicant is asking for details relating to conditions attached to planning permission for a barn conversion to be granted.

2022/0635/NMA | Site East Of 4 Bishopbrook House, Cathedral Avenue, Wells
An application has been received asking to make an amendment to an approved plan for a plot on Cathedral Park. The applicant wants to use stone cladding, rather than timber cladding on the east elevation.

Planning decisions taken by Mendip this week include:

2022/0321/TCA | T1 | 26 Chamberlain Street Wells
Permission has been granted to reduce the crown of a bay tree.

2022/0277/TCA | H1 | Waldegrave House Lower Street Chewton Mendip
The applicant is allowed to carry out works to holly and laurel trees, reducing the height and pruning the sides.

2022/0246/TCA | T1 | Church Of St Cuthbert, St Cuthbert Street, Wells
Permission has been granted to lift and prune the crown of a beech tree.

2022/0170/HSE | Ben My Chree Blackers Lane Leigh On Mendip
Permission has been granted for a single-storey side extension, porch to front entrance, juliet balcony to east elevation and conversion of garage/store with roof alterations.

2022/0158/HSE | Mellors Cottage Bath Road West Horrington
The applicant is allowed to build a first-floor extension, and a two-storey extension.

2022/0052/HSE | 11 Wookey Hole Road Wells
Plans for an infill extension at the back of the property have been approved.

2021/2723/APP Polsham Farm Polsham Lane Polsham Planners have agreed that conditions placed on an application to convert an outbuilding, relating to the conservation of bats, have all been met.

2021/2650/HSE | 2 Lovers Walk Wells
Permission has been granted for creation of an access point and parking.

2021/1876/HSE |53 Milton Lane, Wells
The applicant is allowed to make alterations and build a first-floor extension.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Next Wells news item...

Wells from the air: New online catalogue of photos from Historic England

Wells is renowned for its history, with many landmarks such as the Cathedral and the Bishop’s Palace dating back hundreds of years and remaining...
Read more...

Upcoming Wells Event...

Candle Making Workshop

Candle Making Workshop - Sunday 24th April (9.30am – 12.30pm or 1.30pm – 4.30pm) Join Becky Webster, an educator with more than 30 year’s ...



Event

Share:

    