Planning news from in and around Wells

Posted: 23.03.22 at 15:40 by Emma Dance



us on Facebook

The following planning applications have been validated by Mendip District Council this month:

2022/0576/APP | Land At 357893 149950 Roemead Road, Green Ore

Permission has already been granted for the applicant to build an agricultural machinery sales, repairs and distribution centre on the site, subject to conditions relating to construction methods, a storage container,, a travel plan surface water drainage and archaeology. This application seeks approval that these conditions have been met.

2022/0570/TCA | Parsonage House Back Lane Croscombe

The applicant wants to carry out works to a beech tree in a conservation area.

2022/0549/APP | Wookey Hole Caves Limited The Mill High Street Wookey Hole

Planning consent for change of use of land to accommodate 10 mobile chalets as holiday lets at the site has already been granted. One of the conditions attached to the consent was that any plans for external lighting would need to be approved by the planning authority to safeguard bats that live in the area. This application is asking for approval for an external lighting scheme.

2022/0500/TCA |The Vicarage, 1 St Cuthbert Street, Wells

The applicant want to reduce the size of a magnolia tree.

2022/0458/CLP | 24 Elm Close Wells

The applicant wants to put in a dormer window.

2022/0456/FUL | Shamrock Stables Lynch Lane Westbury Sub Mendip

The applicant want to knock down the existing house and build a new one.

2022/0439/HSE | Sunindale, Hilliers Lane, Worth

The applicant is asking for permission to build a replacement annexe.

2022/0441/APP | Massey Wilcox Transport Ltd, Broadway, Chilcompton

The applicant is seeking approval that conditions attached to an approved application to change the use of land to provide additional car parking have been met. The conditions relate to surface water soakaway system, external lighting and soft landscaping.

2022/0432/HSE | 20 Kingscombe Gurney Slade

Permission is being sought to create new vehicle access with space for parking and turning.

2022/0435/HSE | Levels House, Wells Road, Bleadney

The applicant is seeking permission to build an oak-framed and featherboard garage.

2022/0427/HSE | The Cart House, Chewton Fields, Ston Easton Lane, Ston Easton

An application has been submitted for a replacement single storey side extension and replacement porch structure with associated works.

2022/0422/HSE | 93 Portway Wells

The applicant wants to build a first floor side extension, single-storey rear extension, single storey side entrance porch extension and make alterations to the driveway.

2022/0419/HSE | New Close Cottage Bristol Road Ston Easton

The applicant is asking for permission to demolish an existing building and replace it with a single-storey annexe.

2022/0377/FUL | Land At 345768 144132 Daggs Lane Drove, Godney

The applicant is asking permission to replace an existing boardwalk and island viewing hide located in Westhay Moor National Nature Reserve.



2022/0412/VRC | Border Bridge Garage, Wells Road, Wookey

The applicant is asking for a variation in the conditions attached to the existing planning consent, relating to remediation of contaminated land, such that the work must be carried out before the new homes are occupied, rather than before any work on site begins. There’s another application for this site too, asking to divert a public right of way.

2022/0256/HSE | 88 St Thomas Street, Wells

The applicant wants to build a single-storey rear extension on the site of an existing conservatory, including alterations of existing kitchen, installation of new dormer window to the rear main roof in lieu of two Velux rooflights.

2022/0273/FUL | Lidl Great Britain Ltd, Strawberry Way South, Wells

An application has been received for building of Class E(a) retail store, car parking and servicing areas, cycle path, landscaping and associated works following demolition of existing buildings. More on the application HERE

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Onyx Brass “Wonderful, virtuoso brass quintet...smooth, well-blended, beautifully burnished sound”BBC Radio 3 Record Review Forming the climax of a Cedars...



Event