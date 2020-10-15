  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. Pheasant Inn, Wookey, offers customers free drink every week this month for Great British Pubs scheme

Pheasant Inn, Wookey, offers customers free drink every week this month for Great British Pubs scheme

  Posted: 15.10.20 at 13:03 by Tim Lethaby

us on Facebook



As part of a Great British Pubs scheme, the Pheasant Inn at Wookey is offering customers free drinks during October.

Those who redeem their freebie will be able to choose from a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, each week up until October 29.

If you fancy going a bit further afield, the Riflemans Arms and Market House in Glastonbury are also included in the scheme.

Great British Pubs said: “There’s nothing quite like the pub.

“That’s because going to the pub isn’t about what you’re drinking, it’s about those special, unique moments that only the pub can deliver.

"Whether it’s to watch the football, catch up for a girly night, have a scrumptious Sunday roast or just having that wind down pint after work.

“During this unprecedented time major changes have happened, and we’ve seen communities rally round to support each other and keep each other safe. At the centre of these communities is the pub.”

“So this October we want to celebrate you and your hard work, and help you continue to support your local.”

To claim your free drink each week, click here.


Next Wells news item...

Help Wells Festival of Literature to support Somerset state schools - starts Friday October 16

The pupils at Ashcott School thoroughly enjoyed a virtual visit to their classroom from the author Abi Elphinstone this term. Each participating ch...
Read more...

Share:

    
meteoblue