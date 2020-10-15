Pheasant Inn, Wookey, offers customers free drink every week this month for Great British Pubs scheme

Posted: 15.10.20 at 13:03 by Tim Lethaby



The Pheasant Inn is serving one free drink per customer per week for the whole of October (Photo: Google Street View)

As part of a Great British Pubs scheme, the Pheasant Inn at Wookey is offering customers free drinks during October.

Those who redeem their freebie will be able to choose from a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, each week up until October 29.

If you fancy going a bit further afield, the Riflemans Arms and Market House in Glastonbury are also included in the scheme.

Great British Pubs said: “There’s nothing quite like the pub.

“That’s because going to the pub isn’t about what you’re drinking, it’s about those special, unique moments that only the pub can deliver.

"Whether it’s to watch the football, catch up for a girly night, have a scrumptious Sunday roast or just having that wind down pint after work.

“During this unprecedented time major changes have happened, and we’ve seen communities rally round to support each other and keep each other safe. At the centre of these communities is the pub.”

“So this October we want to celebrate you and your hard work, and help you continue to support your local.”

To claim your free drink each week, click here.